Narayana Hrudayalaya posts consolidated operating income of Rs 5,211 m

The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 556 million

Narayana Hrudayalaya announced its financial results for the first quarter (Q1 FY18) ended June 30th, 2017. In Q1 FY18, the consolidated total operating income was Rs 5,211 million as against Rs 4,520 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 15.3 per cent. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 556 million, reflecting a margin of 10.7 per cent as against Rs 559 million in Q1 FY17. PAT after minority interest and share of loss in associates stood at Rs 109 million as compared to Rs 172 million in Q1 FY17.

As on June 30, 2017, the consolidated net debt was Rs 2,839 million representing a net debt to equity ratio of 0.29.

Commenting on the performance, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya, said “Our performance this quarter is in line with our expectation amidst the unpredictable and challenging regulatory environment whose effects we foresee to continue over the near to medium term. While there has been an impact due to curb on cardiac stent pricing along with commissioning of our new facility in Mumbai, we remain on-track to deliver affordable quality healthcare to all with our distinguished business model. We continue to be excited to consolidate our footprints across the length and breadth of the country to charter the next phase of growth. Overall, we believe that our long-term growth potential remains intact as Indian healthcare sector is undergoing a major overhaul providing us with plethora of opportunities.”