NH launches paediatric hospital in Mumbai

Operated and managed by NH and backed by SRCC is expected to be a super speciality, tertiary care hospital for children

Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH), a healthcare services provider, launched in-patient services at its SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai. Operated and managed by NH and backed by SRCC, it is expected to be a super speciality, tertiary care hospital for children in the region.

The hospital is designed on international standards with 207 capacity beds. It has all the paediatric super specialities under one roof including paediatric cardiology, paediatric cardio vascular surgery, paediatric neurology, paediatric neuro surgery, paediatric haemato oncology amongst others. The hospital also has a complete rehabilitation programme which intends to take care of allied patient care services like paediatric physiotherapy, psychometric analysis, behavioural counselling amongst others.

From footprints’ perspective, SRCC Children’s Hospital aims to augment the fourth cluster of NH in the Western part of India besides its presence in Eastern and Karnataka regions and the emerging Northern cluster.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, NH, said “We are excited about our maiden foray in Mumbai with NH’s first of its kind pure-play children’s hospital following the asset-right engagement framework. The launch of this hospital in Mumbai is a well-calibrated step in line with our group strategy to reinforce our presence across focused regional clusters.”