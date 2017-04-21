NH expands to Gurugram, acquires stake in NewRise Healthcare

The multi-speciality hospital is in final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned within the next nine months

Narayana Hrudayalaya (NH), a healthcare service provider in India, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in NewRise Healthcare from Panacea Biotec to announce its first hospital in Gurugram.

This transaction is intended to consolidate NH’s footprint in the Northern cluster and therefore serve the region’s fast expanding healthcare space. NH aims to fast-track its penetration and emerge as a prominent healthcare services provider in the growing NCR market.

According to the release this multi-speciality hospital is in final stages of completion and is expected to be commissioned within the next nine months. Located in South-Western part of NCR, it complements group’s East Delhi based Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, which is presently an oncology focussed unit and will be upgraded to a multi-speciality tertiary care unit. This will help create a regional network and drive operational synergies.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Vice Chairman, MD and Group CEO, Narayana Hrudayalaya said, “This development is a step forward in the direction towards reinforcing the newly formed Northern cluster. It also echoes our group’s commitment towards developing this region as vibrant as the existing Karnataka and Eastern clusters. We believe our recent ventures in NCR will help us target this key geography more efficiently while accelerating our trajectory to become a true Pan-India healthcare service provider.”