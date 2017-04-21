Mundipharma launches app to help Asthma patients

breatherite app has augmented reality to visualise correct inhaler orientation and head alignment to aid Asthma management

Mundipharma has developed an app to deliver patient outcomes for all its therapeutic areas in response to unmet patient and doctor needs.

It is a free app and engages the front-facing camera for facial mapping, the accelerometer and gyrometer to track inhaler preparation, the microphone to analyse inhalation and exhalation, along with augmented reality to visualise correct inhaler orientation and head alignment. Together, these features assess, and correct inhaler use as part of a unique interactive experience. It also enables patients to set medication reminders, receive lifestyle tips, real-time weather and air quality information.

breatherite also delivers a personal experience by profiling patients based on their attitudes towards Asthma management. Their symptoms and control measures are also tracked within the app. This information can be shared by the patient with their doctors to improve communication and better understand the patient’s condition while also helping to manage the day-to-day treatment of Asthma.