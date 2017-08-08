MKF, Septalyst Lifesciences to organise walkathon

The awareness will create awareness on the importance of organ donation

Mumbai Kidney Foundation (MKF) in association with Septalyst Lifesciences will organise a walkathon on August 9, 2017 as part of Organ Donation Week to spread the message and create awareness on the importance of organ donation. Around 500 students will participate in the two kilometre walkathon.

The dignitaries to be present at the event include Dr Umesh Khanna, Chairman, MKF, Shyam Sunder Singh – MD and CEO, Septalyst Lifesciences and bollywood celebrity, comedian Johny Lever.

“It is paradoxical that a country like ours with a billion plus population is having shortage of organs for transplantation,” said Dr Umesh Khanna.

“This walkathon is a small initiative planned on the occasion of Organ Donation Week for creating awareness about organ donation and to motivate people to pledge for organ donation in order to help those in need of organs for transplantation,” said Shyam Sunder Singh.