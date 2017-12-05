Multicentric oral health campaign, Kartavya, launched for transgender community

Nitasha Biswas, Miss Transqueen India 2017 is the goodwill ambassador for project Kartavya

Project Kartavya, a first-of-its-kind muti-centric health community, recently launched an oral health campaign — Kartavya, for the transgender community. Kartavya embodies the basic ethos of resonating responsibility in not only providing basic oral healthcare, but more importantly, breaking the glass barrier between the oral health care providers and the transgender community.

Mumbai-based Dr Vaibhav Kumar, Public Health Dentistry and Project Director, Kartavya, states, “The project aims to make oral healthcare accessible to the community, transcending several barriers of accessibility, acceptability, affordability and awareness, cumulating to a positive healthcare seeking attitude and healthcare providing attitude.”

Nitasha Biswas, Miss Transqueen India 2017, who is set to represent the country at the international pageant, Miss International Queen 2018, will be the goodwill ambassador of project Kartavya.

“We all really try to work on various attributes of the health sector such as HIV/ AIDS etc, and have a long list that would never end. Oral healthcare is basic personal hygiene. I chose to be a part of Kartavya because I find purpose in the oral paradigm of healthcare and that compliments my beauty. I not only want my community to be aware of oral healthcare related issues for a better living for tomorrow, but spread the good cheer of Kartavya all around India and to the world through my journey to Miss International Queen 2018,” states Nitasha.

All set to flag off the first chapter of Kartavya in the Delhi-NCR region, Dr Reena R Kumar, Principal and Dean, Divya Jyoti College of Dental Sciences and Research and Program Director Delhi-NCR region says, “Dental equity and equality are primary facets of the system. We believe that such an initiative is special because of the fundamentals of inclusion and integration through and of oral health care. Oral healthcare for all is the need of the hour.”