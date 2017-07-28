MTaI welcomes government’s move in establishing MTAB

MTAB aims to optimise clinical effectiveness, cost effectiveness, safety, social, ethical, and legal applications of healthcare interventions

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) welcomes the government’s move in establishing Medical Technology Assessment Board (MTAB) to optimise clinical effectiveness, cost effectiveness, safety, social, ethical, and legal applications of healthcare interventions.

The first stakeholder consultative meeting was called by the Department of Health Research (DHR) recently. The consultations were broad-based and wide-ranging, bringing in not only the perspectives of the provider but also of medical technology representatives, health representatives from WHO, representatives from Food and Drug Administration, and Programme Officers.

The project definition is not only limited to products (Intraocular lenses this time) but to the entire pre-, peri- and post- operative procedures and processes. This kind of an approach has a much greater likelihood of truly improving access, and has been successfully applied in Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and Australasia. A product-based approach is often very limiting and ends up increasing other costs eventually, leaving no gains for the patients.

Thailand, the UK, Indonesia and Philippines have done some pioneering work in this area and the government is actively engaging with them to learn from their experiences.