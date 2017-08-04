Motorbike ambulance service launched in Mumbai

10 Royal Enfield motorbikes have been converted into ambulances with emergency medical equipment

The Maharashtra government has launched a motorbike ambulance service to provide swift medical assistance to patients.

Designed as an emergency first responder medical service, the ambulances, available through ‘108’ free helpline, have teams of paramedics providing treatment, especially in places inaccessible to larger ambulances, to patients during the golden hour.

As part of a pilot project, 10 motorbike ambulances were launched at Marine Drive in South Mumbai by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra.

“Motorbike ambulances will be useful in Mumbai during peak hours of traffic and in Melghat like regions where four-wheeler ambulance can’t reach,” CMO Maharashtra tweeted.

Under the first phase of the project, these motorbikes have been deployed in Bhandup, Malad, Mankhurd, Dharavi, Nagpada, Charkop, Goregoan, Thakur Village, Kalina and Khar- Danda. They are being operated by BVG (Bharat Vikas Group), a leading integrated service provider.

“After receiving a call at 108 control room, the nearest motorbike ambulance would be pressed into service.

After reaching the spot, the paramedic would stabilise the patient till the four-wheeler ambulance arrives to attend him/ her,” said a senior executive of BVG Group.

“The Royal Enfield motorbikes have been converted into ambulances with emergency medical equipment,” she said, adding it would be a free-of-cost service.

Speaking on the occasion, BVG Chairman HR Gaikwad said, “During the golden hour, when every single second counts, a lot of time is wasted in negotiating traffic and reaching to the patient. Therefore, immediate response will be a key feature of this service.”