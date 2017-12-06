MDFVPL launches health check-ups for senior citizens in Bhubaneswar

Free basic tests like BMD, BMI, blood pressure and diabetes will be conducted in association with resident welfare associations

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd (MDFVPL), which operates the Safal outlets, has launched health check-ups for the senior citizens. MDFVPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Safal presently has nine outlets in Bhubaneswar.

Launching the initiative, Dilip Rath, Chairman, NDDB said customer centricity and farmer benefit has been core to Safal’s business proposition.

“In line with the same belief, we are now launching a consumer engagement programme especially aimed towards our respected senior citizens, who constitute approximately 5 per cent of the total population of the city,” he said.

“As part of the programme, we will be offering a host of solutions such as free home delivery, free basic health check-ups and activation sessions to engage and make them more aware,” said Rath.

The NDDB Chairman added that the service will be expanded to other areas as Safal opens more outlets. Besides free home delivery, the new initiative also entails free basic tests like BMD, BMI, blood pressure and diabetes in association with resident welfare associations.

Safal launched its operations in Bhubaneswar in July 2017.