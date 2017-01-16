More men than women have their haemoglobin in severe anaemia range: SRL Analysis

The East Zone of India had more number of anaemia cases in both the genders

SRL Diagnostics has released a four-year data analysis report (2013-16) based on samples received in its labs across the country for the indication of anaemia. Out of the 5.5 lakh samples tested in both genders, overall women showed 64.48 per cent of abnormal levels of haemoglobin in comparison to men (53.91 per cent), across the four zones of India.

The report concurs with the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-(III) of India, which showed that more than half of women in India (55 per cent) have anaemia, including 39 per cent with mild anaemia, 15 per cent with moderate anaemia and two per cent with severe anaemia. As per the SRL report, more women were found anaemic than men, having their haemoglobin (Hb) mainly in the ‘Mild Anemia’ category, while most of the men were in the ‘Moderate Anemia’ category. The analysis also revealed a surprising finding that the percentage of men in the ‘Severe Anemia’ category was more than that of women (13 per cent vs three per cent).

The East Zone of India had more number of anaemia cases in both the genders, when compared with data from the other three zones. West zone of the country had least number of cases, where Hb levels were lower than normal. In the age-zone wise mapping, Hb per cent levels dropped in all four zones as age progressed. In East Zone all forms of anaemia that is mild, moderate and severe were more common than that of other three zones.

Dr Deepa Dave, Director – Operations SRL Labs, said, “In India, anaemia is more commonly seen in women than in men. There are around 400 types of anaemia among which iron deficiency anemia is the most common form in our country. It is necessary that anaemia should be treated timely because it can not only cause non specific illnesses like easy fatigability, increased incidence of infections, headache, dizziness but also can become a cause of impaired foetal development during pregnancy, low birth weight baby and delayed cognitive development in children.”

She further added “Consumption of iron rich food is a must to ensure that adequate elemental iron is ingested through dietary sources. Also, there is need for getting regular and periodic laboratory tests done to check haemoglobin levels.”

From the 12,289 samples received from Delhi in the 15+years age group anaemic levels of haemoglobin values were seen, in 63.08 per cent females and 57.18 per cent males.

In the 15+years age group 56.39 per cent of females and 38.33 per cent of males had abnormal haemoglobin values out of the 27,109 samples tested for anaemia in Mumbai.

In Kolkata, 25027 samples were received in the 15+ age group with an indication of anaemia and here men had a higher percentage of abnormality, i.e. 83.64 per cent, when compared to 80.64 per cent women having abnormal Hb values.

60806 samples were tested in Bengaluru for anaemia and the abnormality percentage of females was 65.16 per cent, while 66.02 per cent males were found anemic in the 15+ age group.

In Ahmedabad, in the 2674 samples tested 54.90 per cent females, and 37.63 per cent males were having abnormal haemoglobin values.