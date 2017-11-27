MoH&FW wins Bronze Medal at India International Trade Fair 2017

MoH&FW pavilion highlighted programmes and initiatives of the Health Ministry

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) has been awarded the Bronze Medal for its creative and informative display at the 37th India International Trade Fair 2017 in Pragati Maidan. The award was presented by CR Chaudhary, Minister of State (Commerce and Industry) at a function organised to award the winners. Vandana Gurnani, Joint Secretary (RCH, IEC), MoH&FW received the award on behalf of the Ministry. LC Goyal, CMD, ITPO and senior officers of the Ministry were also present at the function.

MoH&FW pavilion highlighted programmes and initiatives of the Health Ministry such as Mission Indradhanush for expanding full immunisation coverage, introduction of new vaccines, Pradhan Mantri Matritva Suraksha Yojana (PMSMA), Mother’s Absolute Affection (MAA) for encouraging breastfeeding, Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) for strengthening the tertiary health sector. Jansankhya Sthirta Kosh (JSK) also participated in the exhibition through a unique selfie corner which encouraged couples to adopt small family norms. It created awareness about various schemes for population stabilisation through nukkad natak and street plays at Pragati Maidan.

The Ministry of AYUSH also participated to inform and educate people about the traditional systems of medicine. Live yoga demonstration by students of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga and Naturapathy was conducted to popularise yoga among the visitors. Free health check-up was provided at the pavilion by CGHS doctors.

Three Swasthya Chetna camps were also organized by MoH&FW for providing free of cost health check-up, counselling and referral. AYUSH doctors provided counselling along with doctors from the Central Government hospitals at these camps. More than 62,000 people visited the health camps.