Mobile van ‘Transasia on the Move’ flagged off in Mumbai

Transasia on the Move, the mobile van initiated by India’s leading invitro diagnostic industry, was today flagged off at KEM Hospital by Dr Avinash Supe, Dean, KEM and Director of Medical Education and BMC Hospitals, Mumbai.

Transasia on the Move was launched last year as an educational promotion of the latest technologies in in-vitro diagnostic instruments, especially in the rural areas. Since then, the mobile van has traversed through big and small cities and remote towns of Northern India and Southern India. More than 5,000 clinicians and lab professionals were able to view and get a hands-on-experience of Transasia’s affordable, cutting-edge technologies, right at their doorstep.

It has set forth on its journey across Maharashtra in an effort to take the company’s latest hi-tech instruments to the interiors of the country. The van was recently flagged off in Nagpur and has already traversed through Nanded, Latur, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur, Karad and Pune.

The van will be in Mumbai till December 8, 2017. Transasia on the Move is being stationed at prominent locations at Vashi, Thane, Kalyan, Ghatkopar, Parel, Byculla, Khar, Kandivali and Mira Bhayander Road.

On December 5, the van will be stationed at the JJ Hospital and is slated to be inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent. Dean Dr MB Tayade, has also expressed a keen interest in paying a visit.

Over the next 27 days, Transasia on the Move will be reaching out to the other interiors of the state, including Nasik, Aurangabad and Jalgaon before entering Gujarat. Pathologists and technicians in these areas will thus get an opportunity to explore the latest technologies right in their hometown.

“With the establishment of our vision – Committed to a Healthier and Happier World, Transasia is reaching out to doctors across the length and breadth of the country. Our products are recognised and trusted for their quality, affordability and accuracy to an extent that every two seconds, at least one test is conducted on a Transasia product,” acclaimed YS Prabhakar, CEO, Transasia Bio-Medicals.