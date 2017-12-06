MoH&FW, Rotary India sign MoU

The JS (RCH), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Vandana Gurnani and the Chairman, Rotary International India National Polio Plus, Shri Deepak Kapur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for support and accelerate the efforts under Polio Eradication Programme, Routine Immunization including Mission Indradhanush and Intensified Mission Indradhanush, in the presence of the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, in New Delhi on December 06, 2017. The JS (RCH), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Vandana Gurnani and the Chairman, Rotary International India National Polio Plus, Shri Deepak Kapur signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for support and accelerate the efforts under Polio Eradication Programme, Routine Immunization including Mission Indradhanush and Intensified Mission Indradhanush, in the presence of the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Shri J.P. Nadda, in New Delhi on December 06, 2017.

Aims to achieve immunisation target

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW) and Rotary India, in New Delhi. The MoU signing ceremony was presided over by JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare. This MoU, which was signed by Vandana Gurnani, JS (RCH) and Deepak Kapur, Chairman, Rotary International India National PolioPlus will provide support and accelerate the efforts under Polio Eradication Programme, Routine Immunization including Mission Indradhanush, Intensified Mission Indradhanush and Measles-Rubella.

The key areas for collaboration will be:

Social mobilisation of beneficiaries, especially in urban slums and undeserved areas having no mobilisers.

Support to the members of NCC, NYK, NSS etc. in their efforts of community mobilization through incentives like refreshments/ mementoes during the sessions

Advocacy and generating awareness through innovative approaches and involving private practitioners and local leaders for Polio Eradication Programme, Routine Immunization including Mission Indradhanush, Intensified Mission Indradhanush and Measles-Rubella.

The event concluded by renewed commitment to reach out to the still unreached and most vulnerable children of the country.