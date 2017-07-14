MoH&FW Government takes measures to keep check on unusual increase in C-Section surgeries

All private hospitals empanelled under CGHS have been directed by the ministry to prominently display data of deliveries through C-Section vis-à-vis normal deliveries in the hospital, at the reception area

In response to the letter of Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, JP Nadda, Union Minister, Health and Family Welfare, has stated that the concerns regarding unusual increase in recent years in C-Section surgeries reported from different states, are well founded. He said that the Health Ministry is taking a series of measures to control this increasing trend.

As a first step, all the private hospitals empanelled under Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) have been directed by the Health Ministry to prominently display the data of deliveries through C-Section vis-à-vis normal deliveries in the hospital, at the reception area. A report titled ‘Deciphering the determination and impacts of rising rate of C-Sections and offering potential solutions’ has been disseminated to all state governments and UT administrations to effectively get them to provide C-Sections only to those women who actually require it.

Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has also been sounded off about the harmful effects of unwarranted C-Sections. In addition, the states have been directed to conduct periodical prescription audit of the health facilities specifically on this issue.

Gandhi, Union Minister, WCD has thanked the Health Ministry for taking up this issue and issuing necessary directions to all concerned. She also expressed hope that these measures would help in bringing out the rate of C-Section deliveries back to the realistic levels.