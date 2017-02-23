Microsoft showcases its cloud and mobile technologies

Announces Skype Lite, Project Sangam, Kaizala at Future Decoded event in Mumbai

Microsoft showcased its cloud and mobile technologies that are driving digital transformation across large, medium and small enterprises and across government departments in India.

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, while speaking at the company’s Future Decoded event, announced a new offering for mobile-first and mobile-only markets – Skype Lite. Skype Lite allows communication and collaboration over low-bandwidth networks and will bring Aadhaar integration to the app by June 2017. He spoke of a blended learning platform that brings together Microsoft’s cloud technologies and LinkedIn’s job search capabilities. Referred to as Project Sangam it can create a life-long skilling platform for Indian workers. Nadella also mentioned Kaizala, a productivity app that helps organisations connect with mobile only users to get work done on simple and secure chat interface.

“At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organisation to achieve more,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft. “With the transformative power of the cloud, we are enabling Indian start-ups, businesses of all sizes, and government agencies to build new digital capability, find new growth and seize the opportunities ahead.”