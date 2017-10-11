Metropolis Healthcare, WE Foundation launch ‘TooShyToAsk’

An app that is aimed to create awareness about gender education, nutrition and reproductive health

WE Foundation in association with Metropolis Healthcare has launched an app ‘Too Shy to Ask’. It is developed to openly discuss and anonymously ask questions to a group of experts in an easy, safe and comfortable manner.

According to a company’s release, the curated content on the app is a result of months of research, and has been subjected to numerous drafts to ensure accuracy and credibility of information and rounds of pre-testing before being finalised. The content is updated regularly in keeping with the latest medical advancements, supported by the vast knowledge of a highly qualified team of doctors and medical experts of Metropolis accessible 24×7.

Dr Duru Shah, Founder and Chairperson, WE Foundation said, “The approach towards the subject of gender and sex is impacting teenagers who are growing up in the shadows of misinformation, peer pressure and unrealistic expectations of sex and sexuality, as depicted in the media. The paradigm from viewing sex as an awkward subject to building a two-way communication that facilitates educating adolescents through an open channel is the key aim of launching this app. Both males and females can ask their questions related to sex, puberty, myths, gender violence, and such. The best part is, the identity of the person asking the question is kept completely anonymous. Previously, we imparted gender education (on reproductive and sexual health) through ‘expert led awareness workshops and camps’ to over 8 million girls in schools all over the country. Today, through this digital app, we aim to reach a larger number of girls.”

Dr Prakash Gurnani, Co-chairperson, WE Foundation added “There are over 1.2 billion adolescents (age 10-19 years) in the world; of these 243 million adolescents are in India with nearly 121 million adolescent girls. This is an age of vulnerability as well as opportunity. Investing in adolescent education reaps maximum benefit for society. Since today’s youth are tech savvy, this app will help bridge the gap and curb the awkwardness around the subject and will help teenagers by answering their queries.”