Metropolis Healthcare, PCOS Society of India launch ‘Conquer PCOS’

Conquer PCOS will conduct patient workshops, junior college and college programmes and launch an awareness programme for PCOS

Metropolis Healthcare has launched ‘Conquer PCOS’, an awareness and support campaign for women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS). Conquer PCOS is being launched in association with the PCOS Society of India. The society regularly organises lectures, seminars and meetings by inviting experts in the field of PCOS.

The core objective of this initiative is to spread awareness about the condition, get more women diagnosed, offer support to women suffering from PCOS and create a forum to openly discuss about the problems faced. Conquer PCOS will conduct patient workshops, junior college and college programmes and launch a full -fledged awareness programme.

Dr Duru Shah, President, PCOS Society of India said, “About one in ten women suffer from PCOS and often women do not even realise that they are suffering from such a syndrome. PCOS exhibit a range of symptoms such as weight gain, fatigue, unwanted hair growth, thinning hair, infertility, acne, headaches, sleep problems and mood changes. If diagnosed in the early stages, precautionary steps can be taken to manage this condition. Our aim is to create awareness and recommend the right lifestyle choices to all the women through this platform.”

Ameera Shah, MD, Metropolis Healthcare, added, “To address this problem, we have launched a website which will help in the first line of diagnoses and give women an option of answering a risk tracker which gives them a fair idea of the kind of risk they have for PCOS. With this initiative, we hope that we will be able to create a whole new wave of awareness and give a healthier lifestyle to all women across the nation.”