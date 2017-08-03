Meenakshi Mission Hospital reaches milestone for paediatric cancer treatment

Since 2010, the institution has been running a free-treatment programme for child cancer patients

Madurai’s Meenakshi Mission Hospital & Research Centre (MMHRC) with 1,000 beds has successfully crossed the milestone of saving 1,000 children from cancer by providing free-of-cost treatment. Since 2010, the institution has been running a free-treatment programme for child cancer patients at its dedicated paediatric oncology centre.

Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman, Meenakshi Mission Hospital, Madurai, “On an average, about 10 children are newly diagnosed with cancer at our hospital each month, most of them from poor, rural backgrounds. We give them free treatment for many months till they are fully cured, regardless of costs. We have managed to save the lives of more than a thousand children since 2010 when we began our free paediatric oncology programme. Children with cancer from anywhere in India can avail of this free treatment facility, and parents with no money to get their child treated need not lose heart.”

Meenakshi Mission Hospital’s paediatric cancer centre is a comprehensive one, which introduced its Bone Marrow Transplant Program in 2014. Till now, more than 100 children suffering from cancer have successfully received bone marrow transplantation at the hospital.

Funding for the free treatment programme for child patients of cancer comes from Camila Children’s Cancer Fund, central and state governments, NGOs and individual philanthropists. The hospital does its part by waiving off the bed charges and doctor fees, and offering lab tests and medicines at deeply discounted prices.

Said Dr S Gurushankar: “India lacks dedicated paediatric oncology care centres, with oncologists specialising in adult patients taking care of paediatric patients too. However, paediatric oncology is a distinct speciality. There is an acute shortage of paediatric oncologists in the country. Government needs to make laws to provide affordable cancer treatment to children, and incentivize setting up of dedicated cancer facilities for them in hospitals.”