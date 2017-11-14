Medtronic showcases technology excellence at its R&D facility in Hyderabad

The site visit was part of the 5th Health Writer’s Workshop organised by Heal Foundation

Medtronic, wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc in India, showcased its engineering research and development (R&D) centre, called Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Center (MEIC), in Hyderabad. The site visit was part of the 5th Health Writer’s Workshop organised by Heal Foundation in Hyderabad.

The innovations showcased during the event were portable respiratory monitors (Capnostream 35), ventilators (Puritan Bennett™ 980 Ventilator Series), remote patient monitoring platforms (Vital Sync), ablation systems (Emprint Ablation System), vessel sealing systems (Valleylab LS10 Generator) and neurovascular coil detachment systems products (Artisse detachment device). These technologies are testimonials of the collaborative effort of the R&D center in India and its global partners toward delivering meaningful and positive patient outcomes.

The visit to MEIC entailed first-hand immersive experience of technology innovation, precision engineering, quality, and clinical science that goes behind some of the path breaking medical technologies that are designed and developed at the 80,000 square feet. MEIC provides engineering and development support in the areas of design, analysis, hardware, software development, and testing, while developing a footprint for future product development for India and the global market. Additionally, MEIC will be leveraging the local presence and ecosystem to support regional business needs.

Divya Prakash Joshi, site director, MEIC, Hyderabad said, “Medical technology is constantly evolving and we, at MEIC, make persistent efforts to collaborate with Medtronic’s global business units on engineering R&D efforts so that products reach the hands of patients and doctors on time. We are also developing market appropriate innovations to meet local and global needs and clinical challenges. MEIC continues to provide high-quality, high-performance, cost-effective engineering R&D support for our products.”