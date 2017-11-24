Medlife, AIOCD AWACS in collaboration

Launches Campaign Track, that would provide real-time data, accurate and timely information and market specific analysis for Indian pharma companies

Online healthcare service provider, Medlife has joined hands with AIOCD AWACS, a pharmaceutical market research organisation to introduce Campaign Track – a unique product that would provide real-time data, accurate and timely information and market specific analysis for pharma companies in India.

The product will be used by pharma companies to gather a comprehensive market linked data and help brand managers understand and analyse the healthcare ecosystem; thereby improve their sales and marketing efficiency. The data will not just provide information on the brand and the company’s positioning in the market but also share a detailed analysis by healthcare specialties and zones.

Tushar Kumar, CEO and Founder, Medlife said, “We are delighted to have launched Campaign Track. Being one of the largest online pharmacies and healthcare service provider in India, we not only wish to extend our offerings to our consumers and corporates but also make a wider impact by providing market related real-time data to pharmaceutical companies in the country. With Campaign Track, we aim to improve accuracy in information and reduce their turnaround time. The launch of Campaign Track is in line with our endeavour to constantly innovate and provide best in class support to the healthcare ecosystem.”

AIOCD AWACS is a research organisation that has evolved into an IT infrastructure player in pharma distribution and retail with an aim to cut time and improve accuracy of pharmaceutical companies. With Campaign Track, Medlife will be able to provide prescription based insights to pharma companies such as targeting KoLs, brand positioning, 24*7 live data and AI driven auto processing among others.

By bringing doctors, patients, laboratories and pharma companies under one roof, the company aims to provide a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem for timely diagnosis and effective treatment.