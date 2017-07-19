Meditrina Hospitals launch Free #ConsultCardio service

The service targets to support primary care medical professionals in semi-urban and rural areas of India

Meditrina Hospitals has unveiled a programme #ConsultCardio. Under this initiative, GPs and doctors at primary care centres and smaller clinics/ hospitals in the rural and semi urban areas of India can reach out to the senior cardiologists at Meditrina Hospitals across India for an immediate consultation to render advanced care to their patients with cardiac symptoms.

According to a company release, the service requires pre-registration for the medical professionals at #ConsultCardio; once enrolled they are free to reach out to the senior cardiologists at Meditrina Hospitals whenever they are in need to consult regarding a cardiac patient, that too absolutely free of cost. Dedicated lines, email and instant messaging access would be provided to those who enroll into the programme. Interested GPs/ Doctors can register with this service by visiting www.meditrinahospitals.com/ConsultCardio.

“#ConsultCardio is an extension of our commitment to cater to the underserved patients of rural and semi-urban India. Our team of specialists with more than 25,000 interventional procedures to their credit will render their expert advisory free of charges to the doctor community practicing across the length and breadth of India. This will enable GPs/ doctors to better support their patients, saving valuable lives and hard-earned resources by providing right care at the right moment,” says Dr N Prathap Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, Meditrina Hospitals.

Cardiologists at Meditrina Hospitals and SIH Cardiac Centres at Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Jamshedpur, Maldives would be available for consultation at the launch phase of #ConsultCardio, specialists from SIH Cardiac Centres at Ambala Cantt., Panchkula, Faridabad and Gurgaon will be joining the consulting panel at the second phase.