MTaI issues statement on restructuring of DPCO 2013

Urges the government to differentiate medical devices from pharma

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) has appreciated and welcomed the government’s move in treating medical devices differently from drugs, with the restructuring of the pharmaceutical sector-focused Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013. MTaI has always urged the government to differentiate medical devices from pharma as the medical device sector is still nascent, and unlike the chemistry-based Pharma sector, is based on engineering.

MTaI is for greater patient access and proposes a systems-based approach and the revitalising of the Medical Technology Advisory Board (MTAB) to judge matters pertaining to medical device pricing, and arrive at decisions based on surgical therapy needs and solid clinical and health economics outcomes.”