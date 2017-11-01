Medica aims to enrol one lakh students via School Connect Programme by FY2018-19

Medica plans to educate, guide, assist and provide risk mitigation solution to all students, teachers and parents so that they can take care of any unforeseen situation

Medica School Connect Programme, an initiative of Medica Superspecialty Hospital, plans to enrol around one lakh students via School Connect programme in Kolkata by the end of the next fiscal year 2018-19. Medica School Connect Programme is a health services awareness programme for school children in collaboration with Future First Insurance Broking and different schools in the city.

Also, Future First Insurance Broking has facilitated the school connect programme through tying up with leading insurance players to take up the financial obligation related to ‘accidental hospitalisation insurance cover’ and ‘continuity of education’ in the event of untimely demise of earning parent due to some accident or natural causes.

Medica plans to educate, guide, assist and provide risk mitigation solution to all students, teachers and parents so that they are not only aware but know how to take care of any unforeseen situation. Health issues among the school students are increasing and with the launch of the Medica School Connect Programme, the hospital would cater to the physical and mental well-being requirements of the schools’ children and staff.

“We want to introduce the schools with our bouquet of health related services by partnering with them and create a platform for healthy living, accident prevention, recognising emerging health challenges of the new millennium. The same is coupled with the benefits of insurance that, at times, can be a saviour. Medica aims to reach out to one lakh students via this School Connect Programme,” said Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals, on the sidelines of launching the Medica School Connect Programme in Kolkata recently.

Dr Ashok Mittal, Senior Consultant & Director of Paediatrics and Neonatology, who will lead the clinical side of this programme welcomed this new product in the domain of child-health. He opined that there is an increasing awareness among new-age parents about quality healthcare, and Medica with its fully equipped comprehensive paediatric services with all superspecialities under one roof will remain one of the safest places for these school children for any mishap.