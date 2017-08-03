Medanta starts robotic radical prostatectomy skill training programme

The programme at Medanta will help in offering hands on experience in treating localised cancer prostate

Medanta – The Medicity will offer structured skill training programme in robotic radical prostatectomy. The facility will help train surgeons from India as well as from neighbouring countries who earlier used to look towards US and Europe for such training. The programme at Medanta will help in offering hands on experience in treating localised cancer prostate which is the second most common cancer in men in India.

The training will be headed by Dr NP Gupta, Chairman, Kidney and Urology Institute along with Dr Rajiv Yadav, Associate Director, Uro Oncology and Robotic Surgery and Dr Manav Suryavanshi, Associate Director, Endo Urology & Robotic Surgery at Medanta- The Medicity.

This facility being offered by Medanta will also help in increasing medical tourism in the country. Earlier patients from the other parts of the world travelled to India for their treatment but now surgeons from all over the world can fly down to India to get trained.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gupta said, “We are training our young doctors with an aim to have safe surgery with minimum complications. Due to awareness in public and doctors, the number of patients diagnosed with prostate cancer is increasing. Robotic Radical Prostatectomy is becoming standard of care for treatment of localized prostate cancer. This training will make doctors perform the procedure with minimum complications and better outcomes. This institute will help not only Indian surgeons but will also cater to doctors from neighbouring countries as well”.