MaxCure Hospitals announce health check-up package

MaxCure Hospitals has designed a new health check-up package, that helps monitor all critical health concerns, only at Rs 1947, as a mark of the year of independence. This freedom health check-up gives reports of about 68 parameters and includes four consultations. The tests included in the package alone, would cost about Rs 8000 otherwise.

Hari Krishna, CEO, MaxCure Hospitals commented, “We are making an effort to increase awareness among the masses and to give them an occasion to focus on their health. It is the simplest, single point health check-up ecosystem that we have created across 6 centres. It is standardised across all.”