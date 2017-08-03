Marathon to spread awareness on hepatitis organised in Gandhinagar

Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Nursing Institute and Chanchalben Mafatlal Patel College of Nursing organise marathon where 250 students took part

Apollo Hospitals and Apollo Nursing Institute in association with Chanchalben Mafatlal Patel College of Nursing, Gandhinagar organised a marathon recently to spread the message and create awareness on Hepatitis. Around 250 students from both nursing colleges participated in this initiative.

The marathon started from Government Nursing College to GH-3 circle and ended at the college. Dignitaries who took part in the marathon were Dr Shravan Bohra, Chief Consultant – Gastroenterology, Apollo Hospitals International, Gandhinagar, Dr RJ Vyas, MD and Falguni Modi, Principal, CM Patel Nursing College, Gandhinagar.