MapmyIndia and Visit launch Swastha Bharat m-health Platform

Citizens can access healthcare at the tap of a button anytime, anywhere

MapmyIndia and Visit have come together to help the government launch Swastha Bharat m-health app for smart cities, tier-II towns and villages powered by MapmyIndia’s state of the art mapping technologies and Visit’s AI enabled Telemedicine Platform. The App allows citizens to access emergency ambulance services, find nearby hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacy outlets and consult doctors and specialists over chat, phone and video.On the launch, MapmyIndia

On the launch, MapmyIndia Director and CTO, Rohan Verma said, ”Citizens should be able to access primary health services round the clock, anywhere in the country. Our GPS technology and mapping data enables one tap ambulance requests helping government’s build emergency response infrastructure for cities, towns and villages. Users can also lookup nearest health centres, fix doctor appointments and order medicines from nearby pharmacies.”The App also solves health queries by providing instant health answers to all the citizens through a chat-based health assistant. The live chat service is developed by VISIT and backed by India’s top doctors who keep reviewing the information provided to the citizens. The health assistant can also help users in diagnosing health issues, provide instant suggestions and home remedies. Users also get health recommendations about the most chatted issues by people based on the user’s demographic data and past history to help them avoid any possible health concerns. The chat assistant can also provide information on local epidemics and necessary preventive steps to be taken.

The m-health platform will help governments realise PM Modi’s Swastha Bharata vision and help improve lives of more than 300 million Indians with efficient and smart healthcare. Visit and MapmyIndia are truly democratising healthcare and bringing it out of clinics and hospitals to your smartphones.