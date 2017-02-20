Manipal and CDC Create Partnership to Invest in ‘Healthcare Beyond Hospitals’

The two institutions, will initially invest Rs 500 crore in innovative opportunities in India, Africa and elsewhere in South Asia

A new partnership to invest in healthcare services beyond conventional hospital services, has been launched today by CDC Group, UK’s Development Finance Institution and Dr Ranjan Pai-led, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG).

The two institutions, will initially invest Rs500 crore in innovative opportunities in India, Africa and elsewhere in South Asia, with aspirations to invest even more in the future.

The platform will target a wide range of out of hospital care services/ companies, from those providing diagnostic services through to comprehensive home healthcare services. Companies in the molecular diagnostic space in India and infectious diseases investigations in Africa have been already identified for investment by the partnership.

The partnership’s primary focus will be on building scale through acquisitions and will back entrenched market players and strong management teams. The platform will support firms that are currently constrained to grow beyond a certain level due to management and financial limitations. The CDC/ MEMG platform will provide such companies access to professional management and creating value by being part of a broader network.

While this partnership will incubate and grow businesses in ‘Healthcare Beyond Hospitals,’ both MEMG and CDC will continue independently to pursue investing in the conventional hospital space in the targeted markets.

Expressing his views on this partnership, Dr Ranjan Pai said,“While traditional hospitals will continue to deliver high end care and inpatient services, healthcare providers have realised the need to evolve alternate formats which will complement hospital services and where care can be delivered in “Out of Hospital” set ups and closer to patients’ homes. The companies we’re looking to back will be heavily reliant on new technology to improve quality of service and access. High quality care, fair pricing and patient convenience – these are Manipal’s core principles and will drive our investment thesis.” He added that the potential of investments through this platform to create a strong development impact, is one of the primary drivers for his partnership with CDC.

Srini Nagarajan, CDC’s Head of South Asia, “CDC is committed to supporting the growth of the healthcare sector in India because of the jobs created and the innovations that can improve access and bring higher quality care for all patients. We’re delighted to be working with Manipal, a strong operational partner, who have pioneered healthcare delivery and education in India. We will provide long-term finance to the next generation of businesses that can help transform healthcare services beyond the hospital space.”