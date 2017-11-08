Malnutrition Mapping Project featured by Harvard Kennedy School

Partnership between Amway and GAIN developed an interactive map that shows the multiple burdens of malnutrition including impacts on under-nutrition and overweight/obesity

The Malnutrition Mapping Project, a joint effort by Amway and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), is now featured in a Business Partnership Case Study by the Harvard Kennedy School. Providing a detailed explanation of why partnerships like this one between Amway and GAIN are so important, the case study also highlights the benefits of the data generated by the Malnutrition Mapping Project.

Amway and GAIN partnered through the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) Business Network, which includes 350 business partners and operates in 29 countries.

Together, Amway and GAIN developed an interactive map that shows the multiple burdens of malnutrition including impacts on undernutrition and overweight/obesity in nearly every country around the world. The map unites over 50 indicators drawn from a range of national and international statistics describing the risk factors and consequences of malnutrition which can help lead to the development of more effective solutions.

“Malnutrition is a complicated issue and the more than two billion people worldwide who are affected by this condition benefit greatly from carefully organized efforts,” said Dominic Schofield, President, GAIN Canada and Senior Technical Advisor of Policy and Programs. “Our partnership with Amway is a great example of how companies can help address global issues.”

“The Malnutrition Mapping Project and our partnership with GAIN are key components of our efforts to understand and address the issue of malnutrition around the world,” said Jeff Terry, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for Amway. “The first step to addressing any issue is to understand it and that’s why Amway has invested in this research and is actively educating people about malnutrition. We know that malnutrition can be prevented and now hundreds of thousands of our Amway Business Owners, employees, friends and family members are actively contributing through the Nutrilite Power of 5 Campaign to help malnourished children and their families live healthier and better lives.”