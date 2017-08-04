Maharashtra takes steps to contain swine flu

With virus changing strains, the state health department administers vaccines to high-risk patients

Maharashtra, which has seen a spurt in swine flu cases recently, is trying to cope with various strains of the virus. The state health department is administering vaccines only to specific groups and not to the masses.

In Maharashtra, during the period of January to July, around 12 lakh patients have been screened for swine flu. Out of which, 3404 have been tested positive and 350 have succumbed to death. The most affected regions include Nashik (37), Pune city (31), Pune rural (23), Nagpur (24), Ahmednagar (20), Thane (21). Mumbai recorded 15 deaths, which is among the lesser affected areas.

Dr Pradip Awate, State Surveillance Officer, Health Department, Maharashtra, highlighted that 25,000 vaccines were procured till May 2017 and 1,25,000 more vaccines will be procured as the burden of the flu increases. He further briefed that free vaccinations are available to risk prone population.

The terror in the state rises with, as Dr Mukund Diggikar, Joint Director, National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), informed, a new strain called Michigan strain has mutated, complicating the nature of treatment.

Dr Suleman Merchant, Dean, LTM General Hospital, said, “Unusual manifestations are a problem this year, including neurological symptoms. There is a possibility of Guillian Barre Syndrome too as a consequence of H1N1.”

A senior public health official informed that providing vaccines is not part of the National Health Policy and a decision to recommend vaccines to high-risk population was made by Maharashtra Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee. The trivalent vaccine that cover three strains is not readily recommended as the virus keeps changing strain every season. Only if the vaccine contains a strain, which is specific to the virus strain circulating, will it be effective. Furthermore, even if the vaccines are provided, the efficacy still remains about 80 per cent.

Maharashtra has taken up a proactive role to provide vaccines to high risk groups which include pregnant women, children below the age of six and senior citizens. Circulars were sent out to all BMC hospitals to procure their own vaccines. In this period (Jan-July), 2598 anti-natal mothers have been vaccinated, along with 650 healthcare workers, who are directly working with Intensive Respiratory Care Units (IRCU) and 178 hypertensive and diabetes patients, which comes to a total of 3426.

When asked why these vaccinations are not readily available, the public health official stated that it is a sustained activity and vaccines are not to be provided to larger groups making them limited to the high-risk groups.

mansha.gagneja@expressindia.com