LV Prasad Eye Institute raises awareness on childhood eye problems

Good Eye Sight – Every Child’s Right is the theme for the Children’s Eye Care Week this year

On the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14 and as part of Children’s Eye Care Week (November 8–14), LVPEI is organising a number of activities to raise awareness on children’s eye health. In order to sensitise the public regarding children’s eye health, LVPEI organised a ‘Children’s Eye Care Week Walk’ recently, and a painting competition for children to express their creativity. “Good Eye Sight – Every Child’s Right” is the theme for the Children’s Eye Care Week this year.

Dr Ramesh Kekunnaya, Head,Child Sight Institute, LV Prasad Eye Institute said, “Treatment of amblyopia is easy with correction of full refractive error with glasses and occlusion therapy with patching of the good eye. If treated promptly, good vision can be achieved. However, early treatment is the key.”

Dr Kekunnaya further added that in India, 2-3 per cent of children have strabismus, a majority of which are left untreated and eventually develop severe vision loss. Treatment of squint varies according to the type of squint, and may include prescribing glasses, exercises and surgery. These children require complete comprehensive eye and neurological examination.