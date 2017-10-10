LifeCell in agreement with Cryo-Save India

There will be no change in the client agreement signed by customers with Cryo-Save India and LifeCell shall continue to service these customers

LifeCell has signed a formal agreement with Cryo-Save India (Cryo-Save) for formal transfer of all of its 18,000 cryopreserved umbilical cord units and corresponding customer agreements to LifeCell. The cryopreserved stem cells currently under the care of Cryo-Save would be transported to LifeCell’s preservation facility at Chennai. This transportation would occur in phases and is expected to take up to three months for completion.

Further to the reassignment of the agreement to LifeCell, the customers of Cryo-Save will have opportunities to reap greater benefits of the decision to preserve their baby’s stem cells. Through LifeCell’s community stem cell banking programme, these customers can now upgrade to receive unlimited access to a large, growing inventory of donor stem cells to get complete protection of stem cells for the entire family. Furthermore, by upgrading to the Lifetime Storage Plan, the stem cell samples can be preserved for the entire lifetime of the baby.

Speaking on the occasion Mayur Abhaya, MD, CEO, LifeCell said , “This transfer marks an important step to expand our business by leveraging our infrastructure and storage standards. It would also further strengthen our endeavour of becoming the country’s largest registry of cord blood stem cells. We are happy to welcome these 18,000 families into the ambit of our community and also extend benefits such as complete family protection and unlimited access to matching stem cells. We look forward to providing best-in-class service to the new members of the LifeCell family.”

LifeCell’s state-of-the-art storage facility in Chennai and Gurgaon currently houses more than 2,70,000 samples preserved umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cell units.

Roderick M Stuart, MD, Cryo-Save India said, “LifeCell’s state-of-the-art facility, laboratory standards and excellent customer relations made a great match for us. We are happy that the families who had preserved with us would continue to be provided with same high-quality stem cell preservation service for years to come.”