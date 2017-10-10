KT Rama Rao launches IoT fitness product Hug Elan

Hug Elan leverages artificial intelligence to monitor individual’s health and well being with personalised recommendations

KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Govt of Telangana, has launched Hug-Elan product at i-Telangana, a leading platfrom for the ICT community to connect, debate, network and share knowledge, which was held at HICC recently.

Hug Elan is a first-of-its-kind IOT-enabled fitness product in the industry. Hug Elan leverages artificial intelligence to monitor individual’s health and well being with personalised recommendations. It is the latest product offering from Hug Innovations, a Hyderabad-based Startup, that gave globe, the world’s first gesture control smartwatch.

The Hyderabad based Startup HUG Innovations founded by US returned Techie Raj Neravati clinched $5 million in Series-A funding from NRI Startup India at TiE-Hyderabad Guardian Angel’s instant funding second edition, held in Hyderabad sometime ago. It doesn’t require charging cables. The design innovation allows use of any standard USB port for a quick and convenient recharge.

Hug Elan comes in five colours suitable to everyone’s fashion style. The product will be launched soon.