KDAH launches advanced clinic for brain and spine

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH), announced the launch of an advanced clinic for brain and spine. The clinic will provide care in neurology, neurosurgery, and interventional neuroradiology. The range of care provided includes management of over 17 specific areas of disease management with specialists for neurology, neurosurgery, neurophysiology, epileptology and interventional neuro radiology.

Speaking at the launch of the clinic, Dr Ram Narain, Executive Director, KDAH, said, “With a specialised team of doctors dedicated to each and every aspect of brain and spine disorders, this centre will be one of the leaders in neuro care in the country. The clinic will aim at expediting diagnosis of critical cases and making expert consultation accessible to patients.”

The centre recently treated a rare case of stroke in a three year old baby. Brought into emergency, the child was first attended to by a stroke specialist. However, considering the rarity of stroke detection in such a small child, a paediatric neurologist and epileptologist was consulted, who confirmed signs of early stroke. MRI tests confirmed stroke. Further to the treatment, it was found that the child had a heart infection which led to growth of vegetation on the heart valves which got carried in the blood; in her case one of these vegetations broke off and reached brain, resulting in a stroke. After a neurointervention procedure and a recovery period of 90 plus days, the child is healthy now.

The clinic of Brain and Spine is now looking at this case as a case study in stroke treatment for kids and all specialists are being sensitised to the symptoms and protocols of stroke detection in children.