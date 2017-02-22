KJ Somaiya Hospital completes over 184 successful surgical procedures and 163 cath lab interventions

The centre has been designed for clinical excellence and patient-centric healthcare

The Super Speciality Centre of KJ Somaiya Hospital launched in August 2016, has completed over 184 successful surgical procedures and over 163 cath lab interventions in January 2017, just six months since its inception. The new centre spread over 50,000 sq ft encompasses state-of-the-art operation theatres, a cardiac catheterisation laboratory, ICU, in-patient beds, and patient waiting areas.

Samir Somaiya, Chairman, KJ Somaiya Medical Trust, complemented the surgical and cardiac teams for its multi-disciplinary approach in achieving this feat. He said, “The completion of the 150th case in the centre is a testament to its role in providing an important option for patients who needed quality and affordable specialised surgery. The response from doctors and the community indicates that this facility was an urgent need.”

The centre provides patients with facilities and the best treatment in a caring environment, from highly qualified and experienced doctors. In the initial phase, the Super Speciality Centre will focus on major specialities such as cardiology (angiography, angioplasty), cardiac surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, general and laparoscopic surgery and minimally invasive surgeries. The hospital has progressive diagnostic services, including pathology, radiology, and a blood bank.

The centre has been designed for clinical excellence and patient-centric healthcare, which can be seen in the hospital design, patient services, medical programmes and the compassionate approach of doctors, nursing staff and non-medical staff. The ICU and recovery rooms have been specially designed with large windows overlooking trees and greenery to soothe the patient after a procedure. The recovery rooms are equipped with private baths and showers.

Apart from the level of comprehensive care, the hospital also provides 24×7 emergency services. The hospital recently launched the largest private emergency medical service in the area.