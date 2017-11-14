KIHT holds first governing body meeting

AiMeD representing the Indian Medical Device industry, who is also on KIHT’s Governing Board will spearhead and coordinate the indigenous development of Medical Devices

Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT) was formally launched recently in New Delhi with their first governing body meeting. KIHT, known for its unique model of bringing academia & industry together discussed the way forward for innovation and growth of Medical Devices Industry in India.

Major announcement at first Governing Body meeting were:

Approval accorded for technology e-auction

KIHT identified as nodal point for medical technology program support cell for national biopharma mission

KIHT accepted as the facilitator for DBT/BIRAC funded innovations for helping them with certifications

The Governing body led by Prof Vijay Raghavan applauded the conceptualisation and idea of KIHT to support Govt of India for focussed R&D policy in the medical devices sector through its Cell for Research and Development (CRD).

Lalit Mahajan, Chairman, Mitra Industries representing Association of Indian Medical Device (AiMeD), Industry said “AiMeD is indeed a proud team member of KIHT team and emphasised that AiMeD will lead the Prioritised indigenous development of Medical Devices in India for addressing Priority Diseases in the country”

Congratulating KIHT on its formal launch, Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator, AiMED said “We are extremely happy that the first governing body meet of KIHT is a major step towards making India a Global Manufacturing Hub for medical device sector and to build a robust system for innovation in the medical devices sector in the country.”

KIHT’s Cell of Technology Transfer(CTT) will facilitate academia with rapid technology transfer and product certifications, while the Cell for Innovation and Market Access (CIM) will enable industry with technology access and drive innovation of next generation of medtech products. The Cell for Market Intelligence and Trade (CMT) will work with respective department/ministry towards elimination of trade barriers. CMT will also undertake research and analysis of relevant data to help in developing long term strategies for the medical device industry.

KIHT is being guided by stalwarts of the scientific community like Dr R Chidambram, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India as President and the Governing Body members include: Prof Vijay Raghavan – Secretary Department of Biotechnology as Chairperson; Dr Poonam Malakondaiah – Principal Secretary (HM&FW), Govt of Andhra Pradesh; Dr Renu Swarup – Senior Advisor, Dept of Bio-technology, & MD, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC); Rajiv Agarwal – Joint Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Govt of India; Dr Swati Basu – Scientific Secretary, Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to Govt of India; Rajiv Nath – Forum Coordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Manufacturers (AIMED) will bring access to technical bandwidth from the industry and opportunities for deeper collaboration with the medical device industry; Prof B Ravi – Institute Chair Professor, IIT Bombay, Mumbai; Prof Balaram Bhargava – Executive Director, School of International Bio-Design, AIIMS, New Delhi and Dr Jitendar Sharma – Managing Director & CEO, Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone, Visakhapatnam as Executive Director.