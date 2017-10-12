Kerala to unveil its own antibiotic policy

According to KK Shailaja, Health Minister, Kerala, the antibiotics used in dairy and poultry sectors are causing serious public health hazards

The Kerala government will unveil the state’s antibiotic policy in January next year to contain threat from anti-microbial resistance and will thereby become the first state to have its own antibiotic policy. This was stated by KK Shailaja Teacher, Health Minister, Kerala recently in Thiruvananthapuram.

Stating that a workshop will be held soon to prepare a policy draft, Shailaja said, “The policy will (also) cover agriculture and animal husbandry departments. Antibiotics used in dairy and poultry sectors are causing serious public health hazards.

She further stated that there are plans to bring in a comprehensive system to monitor and control the use of antibiotics and informed that rampant use of antibiotics has been reported in dairy and poultry sectors, and farmers will be made aware on the threat posed by antibiotic resistance.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala, chaired a high-level meeting on to discuss the issue and steps to contain antimicrobial resistance.