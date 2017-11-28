KEF Infra in partnership with Kovai Medical Center and Hospital

KEF Infra wins contract to prefabricate and deliver KMCH’s new College Hospital in Coimbatore

KEF Infra and Tamil Nadu-based Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), announced their partnership, while breaking ground on the new College Hospital building in Kalapatti, Coimbatore.

The facility, which is designed by Coimbatore based Sankar and Associates, is KEF Infra’s latest hospital project that will be prefabricated at its integrated factory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu and then shipped to Coimbatore and assembled at site. Spread across close to 650,500 sq ft the multi-speciality facility is being developed with an investment of over Rs 200 crores in a record-breaking 15 months. The partners are also working together to build a hostel for students which will be around 350,500 sq ft taking the entire project size to an area of 1 million sq ft.

The 700 – bed facility will have centres of excellence in healthcare and features including individual intensive care suites, consulting rooms, operating theatres and emergency units – treatment bays, setting global benchmarks in healthcare experience.