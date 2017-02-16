Kayakalp awards felicitate public health facilities

Kayakalp Coffee Table book launched during the event

Kayakalp awardees (2016-17) were recently felicitated for their work in maintaining high standards of sanitation and hygiene in public health facilities in New Delhi. JP Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare congratulated the awardees and said that many good practices have been initiated like emphasis on good cleaning practices, pest control, measuring infection control etc. and healthy competition amongst healthcare facilities is motivating them to go an extra mile in pursuit of excellence.

Nadda presented the awards to the winners under various categories. Under the Central Government Hospitals category, the first prize of Rs 5 crore was given to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong received the second prize of Rs 3 crores and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh received the third prize of Rs 1 crore. Commendation awards of Rs 50 lakh each were given to AIIMS, Raipur, AIIMS, Jodhpur and National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), Delhi. District hospitals, PHCs and CHCs were also felicitated for winning the awards in their respective states and union territory. The Kayakalp Coffee Table book was also launched during the event.

Nadda informed that to complement and leverage the efforts and achievements made so far, MoH&FW has launched a joint initiative with the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation-Swachh Swasth Sarvatra. Under this initiative, Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Open Defecation Free (ODF) blocks will be supported to achieve Kayakalp certification and Gram Panchayat of Kayakalp Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will be prioritised to become ODF.

The Kayakalp scheme launched in 2015 covered 10 Central Government Institutions and District Hospitals in the year of launch. This year the scheme expanded coverage to 16 Central Government institutions including six new AIIMSs and all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs). Thus, in the current year the Kayakalp assessment in states covered over 700 district hospitals, over 5,000 CHCs and over 25,000 PHCs. The system adopted for Central Government institutions follows a two-tier assessment process of internal and external assessment followed by decision by a Jury constituted in the Ministry. Eight external assessment teams were constituted for assessment of the 16 Central Government institutions. In the states, Kayakalp awards are declared based on score arrived at through a three tier assessment system of internal, peer and external assessment.

Also present on the occasion were CK Mishra, Secretary (Health), Dr Jagdish Prasad, DGHS, Dr Arun Kumar Panda, AS&MD (NHM), Sanjeeva Kumar, AS (Health), Manoj Jhalani, Joint Secretary (Policy) and representatives from the states and union territories.