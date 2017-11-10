JP Nadda reviews situation arising out of air pollution in Delhi

Directs all hospitals to be prepared for the patient load

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, JP Nadda reviewed the situation arising due to the air pollution in Delhi, and the preparations in the hospitals to deal with the patient load. Nadda directed the officials and heads of all Central Government hospitals to keep a close watch on the situation. All hospitals have been directed to take all measures to deal with the patient load due to air pollution. They have been directed to keep nebulizers and other related equipments in good condition and to be ready to meet with any exigency.

In the review meeting, it was stated by the experts that the number of cases being reported with breathing troubles and respiratory diseases are varying each day. The recent increase in air pollution level in Delhi NCR and in the surrounding areas has become a cause of concern.According to health experts, higher air pollution level may result in increase in the burden of disease from stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and both chronic and acute respiratory disease, including asthma. In the short run, higher air pollution level may result in increase in severity of symptoms of respiratory diseases, the experts opined.

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has been monitoring the situation arising out of increase in air pollution level in Delhi NCR continuously. A health advisory has also been issued for the citizens. A meeting was chaired by Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Secretary recently with the participation of Central Government Hospitals i.e. Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, LHMC and associated Hospitals and AIIMS, New Delhi. Representatives of National Center for Disease Control and Mininstry of Environment Forest & Climate Change also participated in this meeting. He reviewed the situation of impact on health arising due to increased air pollution level in Delhi NCR region and issued necessary instructions.