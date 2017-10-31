Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre spreads awareness about breast cancer

On the occasion of national breast cancer awareness month, Jaslok Hospital provided self examination training to the women employees of the BMC

Jaslok Hospital And Research Centre announces its initiative of spreading awareness towards early detection of breast cancer amongst women. On the occasion of national breast cancer awareness month, Jaslok Hospital provided self examination training to the women employees of the BMC (D-ward) in Mumbai. The training session was conducted at D ward BMC office, Nana Chowk, Mumbai to the entire women workforce of BMC on 30th October 2017.

Jaslok Hospital took an action to educate clusters of women and have started with BMC. The training session helped the women employees to self examine and identify abnormality. Breast self-examination (BSE) is a technique that was taught to all women in order to examine his/her breast tissue for any physical or visual changes. The methodology used was ‘LOOK, LURVE & LEARN’. It was showcased during the activation by the doctors of Jaslok that that the genuine rise in the incidence of breast cancer over younger generation is because of the non predominant behavior of the young population in India.

Dr Reetu Jain, Medical Oncologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, who along with the team of nurses trained the BMC women said ,” Conducting this breast cancer awareness training session with the women employees of BMC was good, they were very open minded and receptive to the training session. There was a lot of eagerness to learn and my message to all the women is that cancer is just a word one shouldn’t get scared of it, since there is a lot of treatment and precaution available for it. Jaslok Hospital has taken an initiative for this National breast Cancer month to solve the wider issues men’s as well as women’s are facing. Being the provider of knowledge, I feel obliged to be a part of such awareness programme”