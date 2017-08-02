Jaslok Hospital launched the HHH Clinic to tackle Hepatitis and HIV

Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai came up with a HHH clinic for the patients suffering from Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C viruses along with HIV.

The HHH clinic is named after three deadly ailments, ‘Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus & HIV’. The inauguration was conducted by Dr Tarang Gianchandani CEO, Jaslok Hosptial and Research Centre on the occasion of World International Hepatitis Day. Dr Jayshri Shah, Consultant Hepatologist along with Dr Om Shrivastav, Director of Infectious Diseases, will be heading the department.

While expressing her happiness, Dr Tarang, CEO, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre said, the team of Doctors at Jaslok Hospital are the reason towards this big step of the launch of HHH clinic. Dr Jayshri Shah and Dr Om Shrivastav are one of the finest doctors of Jaslok hospital & Research Centre.

Jaslok is one of the oldest multi-speciality hospital in the country. We strive every single day to live up to one singular goal of ‘Lifetime of Care’, May together we are able to spread awareness on rising illness in India.”

Dr Jayshri Shah “The meaning of HHH clinic stands for three virus i.e Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV. A lot of people know about HIV, but there’s a very little awareness on Hepatitis. The purpose of this clinic is to raise awareness on these three conditions. Another similarity about these three conditions are that all are silent infections and can be present in a person without even knowing about it. By the time the person understands the symptoms they are already in the advanced stage. The idea is to provide treatment for these patients under one center, with the suitable infrastructure and specialist which includes the Hepatologist, liver specialist and who will look after Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C and infectious disease expert who will provide the guidance on HIV. ”

Dr Om Shrivastav says ”The initiative of HHH clinic is a step towards optimizing care for patients who are suffering hepatitis B, C and HIV. The scenario of HIV is a broad spectrum often requiring patients who have been exposed and require diagnostic tool immediately and patients who are already undergoing treatment that is not working. In both these situations the impact of the clinic is a big step for patients who are either failing treatment or who are newly diagnosed.”