Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre sets up adolescent clinic in Mumbai

The clinic ‘Lighthouse’ will address concerns over physical, mental and emotional health

Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre launched its first adolescent clinic in Mumbai. The clinic, named ‘Lighthouse’ intends to provide expert help to teenagers and adolescents.

The clinic will address concerns over physical, mental and emotional health of the young ones. Identification and prevention of chronic illness, spreading awareness about body and mind changes, how to handle these changes and how to communicate in case health issues; will be other key areas of the clinic.

Jaslok Hospital & Research Center during the launch of this clinic organised a panel discussion on this subject. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, the Principal of The Cathedral & John Cannon School Meera Isaac, renowned gynecologist Dr Duru Shah, Dr Sudeshna Ray, Gynaecologist Dr Shamsah Sonawalla, Psychiatrist, Indu Shahani, President & Chair- ISDI | ISME | ISDI WPP & Ex Principal- HR College of Commerce & Economics, Radhika Sinha, Principal- Aditya Birla World Academy, Anirudha Dutta, Author & Analyst, Priyanka Agarwal, Nutritionist, Anshini Mehta, Student of ISME, Shreelakshmi Agarwal, Student of ISME, along with Dr Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Jaslok Hospital discussed on the need to focus on adolescent healthcare.