Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre conducts health screening camps in Mumbai

Ties up with state State Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dige

Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre with State Charity Commissioner Shivkumar Dige, recently organised a free general health screening to educate the underprivileged about the health benefits and schemes available at trust run hospitals across Mumbai. Three mobile ambulances were used for the general screening which took place at the Worli Milk Dairy Development office, Tardeo Tulsiwadi post office and covered up till Worli slum area.

The screening helped in early detection of health problems for many who were given the immediate medical attention they needed. More than 255 people were motivated to take various tests made available by Jaslok hospital. Benefits of free first aid facility were given to the individuals and medicines like antibiotics were prescribed to the patients. Doctors along with a team of nurses provided the consultation to the underprivileged.