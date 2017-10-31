Indira IVF inaugurates its 31st centre in Navi Mumbai

The new setup in Navi Mumbai was inaugurated by Dr Deepak Sawant, Minister of Maharashtra, Health and Family Welfare

Indira IVF Hospital has started its new centre in Navi Mumbai. This is the 31st centre of the group established in the Financial Centre of the city and the second fully dedicated centre for infertility treatment by Indira IVF in Mumbai region.

The new setup is situated at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai and is inaugurated by Dr Deepak Sawant, Health and Family Welfare Minister of Maharashtra. On this auspicious occasion, Dr Ajay Murdia, Chairman , Indira IVF group; Dr Kshitiz Murdia, Medical Director; Ashish Lodha, Director Finance and Manish Khatri, Director Operations were available along with specialist doctor team and many couples. A free infertility consultation camp was conducted on this occasion to spread awareness about IVF and Infertility treatments through which over 175 couples were benefited.

Sawant said, “In current times, due to changes in lifestyle, fast living and majorly due to PCOD problems, pregnancy problems are becoming common amongst couples. IVF treatment is a boon to overcome this rampant issue of today’s society. It is the 31st centre of Indira IVF hospital, now in Navi Mumbai and it is a proud thing for Maharashtra. Due to infertility problems, whole family environment get disturbed and sometimes things even head to divorce. Before this problem gets converted to social problem many such private players should come forward to eradicate this increasing issues of infertility”.

At the inauguration ceremony, Dr Ajay Murdia quoted “Infertility treatment is possible. If a couple take timely consultation and proper treatment, than they fulfill their dream of becoming parents. The new establishment in Navi Mumbai is destined to bring the joys of parenthood in lives of couple facing infertility issues. For the same reason, the group is planning to open 50 centers in next two years throughout the nation to provide international treatment standards accessible and affordable to every segment of society.”

“Infertility is not a chronic problem. With the help of IVF (test tube baby), couple facing infertility issues have a significantly greater chance to conceive. More than 23,000 couples have been benefited in a short span of six and half years by getting treatment at Indira IVF. With campaigns like ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ and others, Indira IVF is constantly working to encourage women empowerment” added Dr Kshitiz Murdia.

Obstetrician and IVF Specialist Dr Amol Naik educated about the process of IVF and how this technique become beneficial for curing infertility problems arising due to numerous reasons. Following the same, Dr Nagadeepti informed that Indira IVF group in the pioneer in introducing the closed working chamber technique in India which is instrumental in improving IVF success rates. Further, IVF specialist Dr Praveen C Thokal told about the modern medical treatment facilities available at the centre for treating infertility problems including IUI, IVF (test tube baby), ICSI, blastocyst culture & transfer, laser assisted hatching, oocyte bank, donor bank etc.