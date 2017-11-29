India’s ivy league healthcare management programme launched

Aims to build managerial and leadership skills among healthcare professionals and transform them to future business leaders

Columbia University’s Department of Health Policy & Management, announced ivy league healthcare management programme for senior doctors. Better Health Systems: Global Management Program for Healthcare Executives (GMPHE) is an 11-month programme that aims to build managerial and leadership skills among healthcare professionals and transform them to future business leaders who can shape better health systems in India. The programme is launched in collaboration with TPL.

The ivy league programme will help professionals learn best practices in global healthcare markets and apply those lessons to Indian marketplace. The participants learn how to explore underlying opportunities through innovative solutions and become adept at managerial and administrative skills. They will also learn how to start and operate complex healthcare institutions such as hospitals and then better administer them.

On the occasion, Michael Sparer, Professor and Chair, Department of Health Policy & Management, Columbia University commented, “If you want to innovate within the healthcare system, this programme will give you the tools and skills to impact change and participants will be well positioned to lead the effort. We are committed to advancing theory and practice throughout the healthcare industry and to produce a better health system.”

Anish Srikrishna, President, TPL, said, “As an industry poised to grow exponentially in the near future, healthcare will witness unprecedented challenges and unimaginable opportunities. Our collaboration with the Columbia University will assist senior executives and professionals from the sector to meet those challenges head-on and thrive”.

In this programme, participants travel twice to the campus in New York to undergo a rigorous learning experience that includes site visits, executive round tables and simulations apart from classroom sessions. There are two immersions in Mumbai where the faculty travel to India to interact with the professionals and there are live interactive sessions across the country throughout the course of the programme. The learning topics are focussed on policy, strategic and organisation choices, quality, leadership challenges and implementing performance management. The programme ends with an ivy league convocation!