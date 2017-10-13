Indian Air Force launches of Mobile Health App `MedWatch’

‘MedWatch’ comprises a host of features that will provide authentic health information to all IAF personnel

On the occasion of its 85th anniversary, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an innovative mobile health App named `MedWatch’ in keeping with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Digital India’. The concept and content of the app is by the Directorate General of Medical Services (Air) and it has been developed in-house with zero financial outlay by the Directorate of Information Technology (DIT).

‘MedWatch’, the first mobile health app in the three Armed Services, was launched by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa PVSM AVSM YSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff, during the Air Force Commanders’ Conference at New Delhi .

‘MedWatch’, available on the IAF’s AFCEL network, comprises a host of features that will provide authentic health information to all IAF personnel. A Reminder Tool to enable timely immunisation for the children of all Air Warriors is an important component of the app. This will directly enable ‘Mission Indradhanush’ of the Government of India.