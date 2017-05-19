India ranks below Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, in healthcare index

Though the index has gone up in last 25 years from 30.7 to 44.8 but numbers are much lesser than Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal

A report published on by Global Burden of Disease in The Lancet has revealed that India has recorded a poor health care index than several neighbouring Asian nations, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and China in last 25 years. The data, in the report, takes a look at 195 countries, between the years 1990-2015, and assesses the measuring mortality rates from 32 diseases which should not be fatal in presence of effective medical care. The results have revealed that India, in spite of socio-economic growth in the given time – period, has not managed to achieve its goals in health care department.

As per the report, India’s health care index has seen an increase of 14.1 in last 25 years, going up from 30.7 in 1990 to 44.8 in 2015, but the numbers are much lesser than Sri Lanka (72.8), Bangladesh (51.7), Bhutan (52.7) and Nepal (50.8). The report shows that India has performed the worst in preventing deaths by Neonatal disorders, with an index rate of 14.

In dealing with rheumatic heart diseases, India has scored an index of 25; in tuberculosis, an index of 26, and in chronic kidney diseases, an index of 20. Diabetes (38), appendicitis (38) and peptic ulcer disease (39) are other major area of concerns for India’s health department. Pakistan and Afghanistan remain the only SAARC nations to have a lower ranking than India, with a healthcare index of 43.1 and 32.5 respectively, as per the report.