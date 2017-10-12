India, Jamaica sign MoUs on health

Discussions were held to build closer cooperation in areas of health and health tourism

India and Jamaica are finalising two pacts on health and sports after wide-ranging talks between the foreign ministers of the two nations to deepen cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the talks held recently, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Jamaican Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson Smith discussed various aspects of bilateral ties as well as important regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. Smith is on an official visit to India till October 12, 2017. The visiting minister also held meetings JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health.

“The two ministers focussed on building closer cooperation in the areas of health and health tourism apart from trade and investment, capacity building, agriculture, culture, tourism etc. The two countries are currently finalising MoUs on health and sports,” the MEA said in a statement. For the Foreign Office Consultations, the Indian delegation was led by Secretary (East) Preeti Saran and the Jamaican delegation by Ambassador Marcia Gilbert Roberts, Permanent Secretary.