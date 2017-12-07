India, Cuba sign MoU in health sector

The MoU will develop institutional framework for cooperation in the health sector between the two countries
India and Cuba recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, for enhanced cooperation in the health sector. JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Dr Roberto Tomas Morales Ojeda, Public Health Minister of Cuba, signed the MoU in the presence of senior officers from the health ministry and a high level delegation from Cuba.
Terming it historic, Nadda stated that the relations between Cuba and India are historical and based on shared values of equality and justice, common aspirations and convergence of interests on global issues.
Nadda further stated that the MoU on cooperation in the field of health and medicine between India and Cuba is important for exchanges in the health sector and to develop institutional framework for cooperation in the health sector between the two countries.
“One potential area is pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Cuba has made remarkable strides in the field of bio-technology and pharmaceuticals. We need to encourage greater institutional collaborations for joint production of medicines on commercial basis,” Nadda elaborated. He also suggested that a Joint Working Group be formed for implementation of the MoU.
The objective of this MoU is to establish comprehensive inter-ministerial and inter-institutional cooperation between the two countries in the field of health by pooling technical, scientific, financial and human resources with the ultimate goal of upgrading the quality and reach of human, material and infrastructural resources involved in healthcare, medical education and training, and research in both countries.
The main areas of cooperation include: